Jason Aldean Shares ‘Any Ol’ Barstool’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Jason Aldean released a new music video for his single “Any Ol’ Barstool” today (February 28th).

The video follows a couple in the aftermath of a fight. The woman sits at home waiting by her phone while her boyfriend, a bartender, spends the night tending to his regulars–which include her friends–when a new girl walks in and steals his attention. When he gets hurt busting up a fight, his girlfriend arrives to tend his wounds only to discover he’s found new company.

Speaking with EW about his newest single, Aldean said it was nice to trade hats and slow things down. “It’s cool to put out the big up-tempo [songs] and rockers and have some fun, but it’s also important to show that other side of what I do and let people know that I am still a country singer and I love singing those traditional songs,” he explained.

“Any Ol’ Barstool” appears on Aldean’s seventh studio album They Don’t Know.