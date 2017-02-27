Win tickets to the GoodGuys Car Show!

The new KMLE at 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to check out the GoodGuys 8th Spring Nationals Car Show, March 10-12 at WestWorld of Scottsdale!

How to Win:

Listen to Jared during the 1 PM hour this Monday through Friday!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

Date: March 10-12 2017

Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Address:16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

For more information, click here!