Win tickets to see Chris Stapleton!

February 27, 2017 4:24 PM
Filed Under: Ak-Chin Pavilion, Brothers Osborne, Chris & Nina's Mega Prize Minute, chris stapleton, lucie silvas

the new KMLE at 107.9 is giving away 2 tickets to  see Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, and Lucie Silvas, PLUS 2 meet and greet passes for Brothers Osborne at Ak-Chin Pavilion on May 19, 2017!

How to Win:

Listen during  Mega Prize Minute in the 9 AM Hour this week!

  • Listen to Chris and Nina during the Mega Prize Minute in the 9 AM hour this week!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: May 19, 2017
  • Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
  • Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

For more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Listen Live