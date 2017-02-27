Win tickets to see Chris Stapleton!

the new KMLE at 107.9 is giving away 2 tickets to see Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, and Lucie Silvas, PLUS 2 meet and greet passes for Brothers Osborne at Ak-Chin Pavilion on May 19, 2017!
How to Win:
Listen during Mega Prize Minute in the 9 AM Hour this week!
- Listen to Chris and Nina during the Mega Prize Minute in the 9 AM hour this week!
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: May 19, 2017
- Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035
For more information, click here!