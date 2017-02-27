Win tickets to see Brad Paisley!

the new KMLE at 107.9 is giving away 2 tickets to see Brad Paisley, Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, and Lindsay Ell at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Sunday, June 25!

How to Win:

Listen during the 11 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!

Listen to Jared during the 11 AM hour this Monday through Friday!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Listen during the 5 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!

Listen to B-Dub during the 5 PM hour this Monday through Friday!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2017

Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

For more information, click here!