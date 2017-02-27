Miranda Lambert Stops Concert to help a concertgoer

Most country music fans go to concerts to have a good time. But, every now and then, a “good time” can lead to some unwanted consequences.

Miranda Lambert stopped her show in Pennsylvania this weekend after noticing a problem with one of the concertgoers.

“Is anybody coming to help this woman?” she said from the stage about a female fan who seemingly passed out. “We’ve got a bunch of dudes, just pick her up and move her.”

Miranda crouched down and chatted with folks in the front row before giving the crowd an update: “She’s standing up. She’s good. She’s got a cool story to tell. She partied her ass off tonight.”

Following the crazy episode, Miranda launched into her latest hit “We Should Be Friends” — a very appropriate song for the moment.