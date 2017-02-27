Brett Eldredge Drops Quirky ‘Somethin’ I’m Good At’ Video

By Annie Reuter

Brett Eldredge dropped his feel-good new single “Somethin’ I’m Good At” on Friday (February 24) and fans awoke Monday morning to a music video for the song.

Related: Brett Eldredge Releases Happy-Go-Lucky Single ‘Somethin’ I’m Good At’

The country singer teamed up with director Ethan Lader (Bruno Mars, Wiz Khalifa, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey) for the comical clip which shows Eldredge distracted by a beautiful girl. As a result, he sets off a chain of hilarious unfortunate events in his neighborhood while he tries to chase down the girl of his dreams.

“I’m a real bad liar / I’m a burnt toast kind of guy ‘er / If I try to build a fire, I’ll burn the woods / I ain’t a mover or a shaker / Can’t keep up with the pacer/ Never met a dance floor that ever did me any good,” he sings in the opening verse.

The one thing he is good at though, is making the girl smile. Watch below as Eldredge’s song comes to life in video form.

“It’s exciting to write and record a song that captures this side of me and this song is full of life and excitement,” Eldredge said about the song in a press release. “I hope everyone feels the way I do about it and I hope it puts a smile on your face when you hear it as you’re driving down the road or unloading the dishwasher or whatever you’re doing, I just hope it makes you happy.”

“Somethin’ I’m Good At” was written by Eldredge and Tom Douglas, and is the first single from his forthcoming third studio album due out this summer.