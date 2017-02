We’re very sad to let you know that Luke and Caroline Bryan’s niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, passed away earlier this week.

We thank all of you for your prayers. Love y'all. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) February 21, 2017

Sadie Brett, known as Brett, is the daughter of Caroline’s brother, Bo Boyer, and wife, Ellen. Brett was born in the summer of 2016 with heart issues and had recently developed an infection to her liver.