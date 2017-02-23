Chris Stapleton Pre-Sale!

February 23, 2017 9:06 AM

Nashville treasure Chris Stapleton is making his way to Phoenix with Brothers Osborne and Lucie Silva! They’ll be performing together at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Friday, May 19, 2017.

Public ticket sales start on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 10:00 AM MST but The New KMLE @ 107.9 has your chance to get tickets BEFORE they go on sale to the public!

Purchase your pre-sale tickets now through 10PM on Thursday, February 23rd. Just click here and type in Offer Code: KMLE to get your tickets!

 

Event Details:

  • Date: Friday, May 19 2017
  • Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
  • Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035
Comments

One Comment

  1. Tasha May says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:58 am

    The code that you have given us is not working. 😦

    Reply

