Carrie Underwood & Husband Mike Fisher Join Fight to End Modern Slavery

By Amanda Wicks

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher showed their solidarity to end modern-day slavery by writing a red ‘X’ on their hands and posting a picture on Instagram today (February 23rd).

“Join @mfisher1212 and me and help shine a light on modern day slavery #EndItMovement @enditmovement,” she wrote.

Run by the End It Movement, today is meant to bring worldwide attention to modern-day slavery and human trafficking, which affects over 27 million people around the globe. Senator Corker introduced legislation with the End Modern Slavery Initiative Act in 2015, which President Obama signed into law in December 2016.

There’s still much to be done, though, including education, and so Underwood and Fisher are standing with the organization to help spread the word. Participants can follow suit and change their profile picture to a red ‘X’ or draw an ‘X’ on their hand in red lipstick and take a picture to share using the hashtag #EndItMovement.