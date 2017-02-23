Carrie Underwood Duets with Son Isaiah on ‘Jesus Loves Me’

By Robyn Collins

Carrie Underwood took to social media to share a sweet moment with her son Isaiah.

The short clip, posted to Carrie’s Instagram account, features mother and son singing “Jesus Loves Me” while riding in the car.

It’s not the first time young Isaiah’s singing chops have been featured in Carrie’s feed, back in September she shared audio of the two dueting on her song “Heartbeat.”

Check out the sweet video below.