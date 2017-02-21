WIN Good Guys Car Show Tickets!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to the Good Guys 8th Spring Nationals Giant Car Show, March 10th-12th at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
How to Win:
Listen to KMLE 107.9 during the 1 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
- Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call.
- Be the correct caller and you can win the tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: March 10-12, 2017
- Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale
- Address: 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
For more information, click here!