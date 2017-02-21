WIN Good Guys Car Show Tickets!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to the Good Guys 8th Spring Nationals Giant Car Show, March 10th-12th at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

How to Win:

Listen to KMLE 107.9 during the 1 PM hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Jared during the 1 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call.
  • Be the correct caller and you can win the tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: March 10-12, 2017
  • Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale
  • Address: 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

For more information, click here!

