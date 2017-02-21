WIN Chris Stapleton Tickets!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to see Chris Stapleton with Brothers Osborne and Lucie Silvas at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Friday, May 19, 2017. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 AM.

How to Win:

Listen to KMLE 107.9 during the 3 PM hour this Monday through Friday!

Listen to B-Dub during the 3 PM hour this Monday through Friday!

Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call.

Be the correct caller and you can win the tickets!

Event Details:

Date: Friday, May 19 2017

Time: TBD

Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

For more information, click here!