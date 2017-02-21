Marian Hill Announce 2017 Tour Dates

By Raido.com Staff

Marian Hill have announced tour dates for 2017.

The Brooklyn-based duo of Jeremy Lloyd and Samantha Gongol are riding high on the success of their hit single “Down,” and will embark on headlining run this May.

One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to Planned Parenthood, ACLU, or NRDC. Check out the group’s full tour itinerary below.

05/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/24 – Boston, MA @ Royale

05/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/30 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews

06/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

06/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Power and Light

06/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

06/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Rio

06/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune

06/07 – Seattle, WA @ Moore

06/08 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Sun Radio Show

06/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

06/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Never miss a tour date from Marian Hill with Eventful.