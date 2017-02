B-Dub and the KMLE Krew had amazing time hanging out with everyone out at Denim & Diamonds in Mesa tonight! They got everyone hooked up with some awesome free swag and some lucky winners even got to go home with pairs of tickets to the OffRoad Expo at Westworld in Scottsdale on March 18th and 19th!

If you weren’t able to make it out to see them tonight, you can find all the photos here!