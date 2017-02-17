Fortune’s Most Admired Companies Of The World [LIST]

Fortune has released it’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies! The criteria and methodology that was used to form the list can be found HERE. 1- Apple (Computers) 2- Amazon.com (Internet Services and Retailing) 3- Starbucks (Food Services) 4- Berkshire Hathaway (Insurance: Property and Casualty) 5- Disney (Entertainment) 6- Alphabet (Internet Services and Retailing) 7- General Electric (Industrial Machinery) 8- Southwest Airlines (Airlines) 9- Facebook (Internet Services and Retailing) 10- Microsoft (Computer Software) 11- FedEx (Delivery) 12- Nike (Apparel) 13- Johnson & Johnson (Pharmaceuticals) 14- Netflix (Entertainment) 15- Costco (Specialty Retailers) 16- Coca-Cola (Beverages) 17- American Express (Consumer Credit Card and Related Services) 18- Nordstrom (General Merchandisers) 19- Procter & Gamble (Soaps and Cosmetics) 20- salesforce.com (Computer Software) The full Top 50 list can be found HERE.