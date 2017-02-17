Country Legend Jimmy Fortune Coming to the Mining Camp Restaurant

One of only a handful of people to be in both the Country Music Association and the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame, member of the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years, Jimmy Fortune is coming to Apache Junction for a five night long engagement.

Jimmy, who has enjoyed an amazing solo career since the Statler Brothers retired in 2002, has penned many chart topping hits like “Forever” and “More Than a name on a Wall. He also wrote many of the Statler Brothers hits, including “Elizabeth,” “My Only Love” and “Too Much On My Heart.” Jimmy will be performing two shows a day at the Mining Camp Restaurant from February 21 to 25, at 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are only $45, and can be purchased at the Mining Camp Restaurant.

Jimmy called in to talk to Jared Marshall about the show, his amazing career and how he ended up joining the Statler Brothers as a temporary member that turned into a 21 year career.