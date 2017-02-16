Chris Stapleton Announces 2017 Tour & Album Release Date

By Amanda Wicks

Chris Stapleton announced a major 2017 tour today (February 16), as well as the release date for his sophomore studio album.

Related: Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini & More to Play ACM Party for a Cause

Stapleton’s follow-up to Traveller will arrive on May 5, but he has yet to share the title of that project.

As for his tour, Stapleton will kick things off in Houston, Texas on March 9th and stay on the road until he plays Gilford, New Hampshire on August 25th. He’s dubbing this trek the All-American Roadshow thanks to the array of support he’ll have, depending on the date. Maren Morris, Margo Price, Brothers Osbourne and Brent Cobb are all slated to accompany Stapleton throughout the summer.

And Stapleton will open for Tom Petty and the Heartbreaks when they play Chicago and Milwaukee in late June and early July. Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 24 at 10 am local time.

Check out the full list of dates below.

3/9 – Houston, Texas @ Rodeo Houston

3/18 – London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens *

3/19 – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre *

3/22 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ MTS Centre *

3/24 – Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

3/25 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rexall Place *

3/27 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Rogers Arena *

3/28 – Seattle, Wash. @ Key Arena #

3/30 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Theater – Palms Casino Resort #

4/6 – Columbus, Ga. @ Columbus Civic Center #

4/8 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Tortuga Music Festival

4/20 – Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Center ^

4/21-22 – Pikeville, Ky. @ East Kentucky Expo Center ^

4/27 – Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena +

4/28 – Cape Girardeau, Mo. @ Show Me Center +

4/29 – Bloomington, Ill. @ U.S. Cellular Coliseum +

5/5 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre ~

5/11 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VA Beach ~

5/12 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ~

5/13 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion ~

5/18 – San Diego, Calif. @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre ~

5/19 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ~

5/20 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Forum ~

5/23 – Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~

6/1 – Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State ~

6/2 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ~

6/3 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre ~

6/9 – Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove ##

6/10 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ##

6/15 – Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Civic Center ##

6/16 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center ##

6/17 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center ##

6/22 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center ##

6/23 – Manhattan, Kan. @ Country Stampede

6/24 – North Platte, Neb. @ Nebraskaland Days

6/29 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field ††

7/5-6 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest ††

7/14 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center ##

7/15 – Hartford, Conn. @ The XFINITY Theatre ##

7/16 – Darien Lake, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center ##

7/20 – Holmdel, N.J. @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center ##

7/21 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ##

7/22 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live#

7/28 – George, Wash. @ Watershed Festival

7/29 – Central Point, Ore. @ Country Crossings Music Festival

7/30 – Mountain Home, Idaho @ Mountain Home Country Music Festival

8/3 – Duluth, Minn. @ AMSOIL Arena **

8/4 – Prairie Du Chien, Wis. @ Country on the River

8/5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre **

8/10 – Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center **

8/11 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ First Niagara Pavilion **

8/12 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion **

8/17 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage **

8/18 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center **

8/19 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre **

8/25 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion **

* with Lindi Ortega

# with Maren Morris

^ with Brent Cobb

+ with Lucie Silvas

~ with Brothers Osborne and Lucie Silvas

## with Anderson East and Brent Cobb

** with Margo Price and Brent Cobb

†† opening for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers