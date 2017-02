Jared Marshall and the KMLE Krew had an amazing time seeing everyone out at Walmart in Paradise Valley today for the in store performance from Brett Young! Brett even took the time to hang around after his performance to sign copies of his album for everyone! The KMLE Krew even gave one lucky person a four pack of tickets to the PCA Rodeo!

If you weren’t able to make it out to see his performance today, you can find all the photos here!