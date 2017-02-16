2017 ACM Nominations Are Here!! [LIST]

Lady Antebellum revealed the list of ACM Award Nominees on CBS This Morning!! The ACM Awards will take place on April 2nd in Las Vegas and will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley!
2017 Academy of Country Music Awards Nominees
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Dierks Bentley
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Vocal Duo of the Year
Big & Rich
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
Eli Young Band
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Lady Antebellum
Album of the Year
Black, Dierks Bentley
Dig Your Roots, Florida Georgia Line
Hero, Maren Morris
Ripcord, Keith Urban
The Weight of These Wings, Miranda Lambert
New Male Vocalist of the Year
Kane Brown
Chris Janson
Chris Lane
Jon Pardi
Brett Young
New Female Vocalist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Cam
Brandy Clark
Maren Morris
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year
A Thousand Horses
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
Video of the Year (Awarded to Producer(s) / Director(s) / Artist(s))
“Fire Away,” Chris Stapleton
“Forever Country,” Aritsts of Then, Now and Forever
“Humble and Kind,” Tim McGraw
“Peter Pan,” Kelsea Ballerini
“Vice,” Miranda Lambert
Vocal Event of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))
“Different for Girls,” Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King
“Forever Country,” Artists of Then, Now and Forever
“May We All,” Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw
“Setting the World on Fire,” Kenny Chesney feat. Pink
“Think of You,” Chris Young feat. Cassadee Pope
Single Record of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))
“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban
“H.O.L.Y.,” Florida Georgia Line
“Humble and Kind,” Tim McGraw
“My Church,” Maren Morris
“Vice,” Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s) / Publisher(s) / Artist(s)
“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban (Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen)
“Die a Happy Man,” Thomas Rhett (Thoomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur)
“Humble and Kind,” Tim McGraw (Lori McKenna)
“Kill a Word,” Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens (Eric Church, Luke Dick, Jeff Hyde)
“Tennessee Whiskey,” Chris Stapleton (Dean Dillon, Linda Hargrove)
“Vice,” Miranda Lambert (Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Luke Laird
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Lori McKenna