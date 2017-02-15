Thomas Rhett and Wife Announce Double Baby Surprise

By Amanda Wicks

2017 is going to bring big changes for Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins. The coupled announced a double whammy today (February 15th) on Twitter.

Related: Thomas Rhett Releases Wild ‘Star of the Show’ Video

“We’re so happy to announce that we are pregnant & in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy!” Rhett tweeted, along with a picture of he and Akins posing with balloons spelling out “Baby.”

Akins elaborated on Instagram. “OH BABY! 😍 actually…BABIES! Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y’all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon🙏🏼🙌🏼 who is also going to have a little brother or sister because, SURPRISE! there’s a sweet baby in my belly too 💛💛 #adopting&pregnant #cominginhot2017” she wrote.

Akins explained to People how she and Rhett made the decision to stop trying to get pregnant last year and instead move forward with their plans to adopt. But a December trip to Tanzania revealed other plans. “I was convinced it was food poisoning,” she said when she couldn’t shake feeling nauseous.

As a nurse, Akins has volunteered in many third world countries and based on her experiences across the globe, the couple has long talked about adopting.