Willie Nelson Debuts Romantic ‘A Woman’s Love’ Video

By Amanda Wicks
Musicians across the globe have been wishing fans a Happy Valentine’s Day, and Willie Nelson isn’t about to be excluded from that group. But his wish is a touch different. It comes in the form of a new video for his single, “A Woman’s Love.”
Related: Willie Nelson’s Illness Forces Him to Postpone 2 More Shows
Shot mostly in black and white, the video fades into color in places, underscoring how a woman’s love instills his life with emotion and warmth. Nelson sits in a recording studio and even though he remains in black and white, a mirror in the background reflects his image in full color. In other shots, a lamp or Christmas lights softly glow warm yellow while everything else remains drained of color.
“A woman’s love goes deeper than a man’s/ Into a place only she understands/ It’s a healing touch, it’s the blade of a knife/ But it’s a woman’s love, a woman’s love that gives you life,” Nelson sings softly on the opening verse.
Written by Mike Reid and Sam Hunter, “A Woman’s Love” appears on Nelson’s forthcoming album God’s Problem Child.
Comments are closed.