Tim & Faith Sign With New Record Label!!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have signed new record label deals,!! Billboard has broken the news that the superstar couple have signed with Sony Music Entertainment and will join superstars such as Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, and Kenny Chesney.

McGraw and Hill signed with Sony individually, and their new deals include multiple solo albums from each of them. More details of the deals are expected in the spring of 2017. It’s unclear if the projects might include a joint album between the two, who will spend a large part of 2017 on the road together for their 2017 Soul2Soul Tour.