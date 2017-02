Win Renaissance Festival Tickets!

The New KMLE 107.9 wants to hook you up with a 4-pack of tickets to check out the Renaissance Festival & Artisan Marketplace! The festival runs from February 11th – April 2nd.

How to Win:

Listen to KMLE 107.9 during the 1 PM hour this Monday through Friday!

Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call.

Be the correct caller and you can win the tickets!

Event Details:

Date: February 11, 2017 – April 2, 2017

Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Venue: Renaissance Festival

Address: 12601 US-60, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118

For more information, click here!