WIN Off Road Expo Tickets!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to the Spring Edition Off Road Expo at WestWorld of Scottsdale on March 18th and 19th, 2017! Find out how to get your tickets below.

How to Win:

Listen to KMLE 107.9 during the 5 PM hour this Monday through Friday!

Listen to B-Dub during the 5 PM hour this Monday through Friday!

Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call.

Be the correct caller and you can win the tickets!

Event Details

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2017 AND Sunday, March 19, 2017

Time: 9:00 AM

Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Address: 16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

To purchase tickets and more information, click here!