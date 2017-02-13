Here’s Your List Of Grammy Award Winners 2017!! [LIST]

Major Category Winners Are Listed Below.
Album of the Year
**25, Adele
Lemonade, Beyoncé
Purpose, Justin Bieber
Views, Drake
A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson
Record of the Year
**“Hello,“ Adele
“Formation,” Beyoncé
“7 Years,” Lukas Graham
“Work,” Rihanna ft. Drake
“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots
Song of the Year
“Formation,“ Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)
**“Hello,” Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
“I Took a Pill in Ibiza,” Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)
“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)
“7 Years,” Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)
Best New Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
**Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Best Pop Solo Performance
**“Hello,” Adele
“Hold Up,” Beyoncé
“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber
“Piece by Piece (Idol Version),” Kelly Clarkson
“Dangerous Woman,” Ariana Grande
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Closer,” the Chainsmokers ft. Halsey
“7 Years,” Lukas Graham
“Work,” Rihanna
“Cheap Thrills,” Sia ft. Sean Paul
**“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Cinema, Andrea Bocelli
Fallen Angels, Bob Dylan
Stages Live, Josh Groban
**Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, Willie Nelson
Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
**25, Adele
Purpose, Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande
Confident, Demi Lovato
This Is Acting, Sia
Best Dance Recording
“Tearing Me Up,” Bob Moses
**“Don’t Let Me Down,” The Chainsmokers ft. Daya
“Never Be Like You,” Flume ft. Kai
“Rinse & Repeat,” Riton ft. Kah-Lo
“Drinkee,” Sofi Tukker
Best Dance/Electronic Album
**Skin, Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine, Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch, Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future, Underworld
Louie Vega Starring….XXVII, Louie Vega
Best Rock Performance
“Joe (Live From Austin City Limits),” Alabama Shakes
“Don’t Hurt Yourself,” Beyoncé ft. Jack White
**“Blackstar,” David Bowie
The Sound Of Silence (Live on Conan),” Disturbed
“Heathens,” Twenty One Pilots
Best Rock Song
**“Blackstar,” David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
“Burn The Witch,” Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)
“Hardwired,” James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
“Heathens,” Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“My Name Is Human,” Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)
Best Rock Album
California, Blink-182
**Tell Me I’m Pretty, Cage the Elephant
Magma, Gojira
Death of a Bachelor, Panic! at the Disco
Weezer, Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album
22, A Million, Bon Iver
**Blackstar, David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project, PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression, Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool, Radiohead
Best R&B Performance
“Turnin’ Me Up,” BJ the Chicago Kid
“Permission,” Ro James
“I Do,” Musiq Soulchild
“Needed Me,” Rihanna
**“Cranes in the Sky,” Solange
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“The Three of Me,” William Bell
“Woman’s World,” BJ the Chicago Kid
“Sleeping With the One I Love,” Fantasia
**“Angela,” Lalah Hathaway
“Can’t Wait,” Jill Scott
Best R&B Song
“Come and See Me,” J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PARTYNEXTDOOR3 ft. Drake)
“Exchange,” Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)
“Kiss It Better,” Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Teddy Sinclair, songwriters (Rihanna)
**“Lake by the Ocean,” Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)
“Luv,” Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tony Lanez)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
**Lemonade, Beyoncé
Ology, Gallant
We Are King, KING
Malibu, Anderson .Paak
Anti, Rihanna
Best Rap Performance
**“No Problem,” Chance the Rapper ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
“Panda,” Desiigner
“Pop Style,” Drake ft. the Throne
“All The Way Up,” Fat Joe & Remy Ma ft. French Montana & Infared
“That Part,” Schoolboy Q ft. Kanye West
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Freedom,” Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar
**“Hotline Bling,” Drake
“Broccoli,” D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty
“Ultralight Beam,” Kanye West ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
“Famous,” Kanye West ft. Rihanna
Best Rap Song
“All The Way Up” (Joe & Remy Ma ft. French Montana & Infared)
“Famous” (Kanye West ft. Rihanna)
**“Hotline Bling” (Drake)
“No Problem” (Chance the Rapper ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)
“Ultralight Beam” (Kanye West ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)
Best Rap Album
**Coloring Book, Chance the Rapper
And The Anonymous Nobody, De La Soul
Major Key, DJ Khaled
Views, Drake
Blank Face LP, Schoolboy Q
The Life Of Pablo, Kanye West
Best Country Solo Performance
“Love Can Go to Hell,” Brandy Clark
“Vice,” Miranda Lambert
**“My Church,” Maren Morris
“Church Bells,” Carrie Underwood
“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Different for Girls,” Dierks Bentley ft. Elle King
“21 Summer,” Brothers Osbourne
“Setting the World on Fire,” Kenny Chesney & P!nk
**“Jolene,” Pentatonix ft. Dolly Parton
“Think of You,” Chris Young with Cassadee Pope
Best Country Album
Big Day in a Small Town, Brandy Clark
Full Circle, Loretta Lynn
Hero, Maren Morris
**A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson
Ripcord, Keith Urban
Best Latin Pop Album
**“Un Besito Mas,” Jesse & Joy
“Illusión,” Gaby Moreno
“Similares,” Laura Pausini
“Seguir Latiendo,” Sanalejo
“Buena Vida,” Diego Torres
Best Comedy Album
…America…Great…, David Cross
American Myth, Margaret Cho
Boyish Girl Interrupted, Tig Notaro
Live at the Apollo, Amy Schumer
**Talking for Clapping, Patton Oswalt
Best Music Video
**“Formation,” Beyoncé
“River,” Leon Bridges
“Up&Up,” Coldplay
“Gosh,” Jamie XX
“Upside Down & Inside Out,” OK Go
Best Music Film
I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, Steve Aoki
**The Beatles: Eight Days a Week, The Beatles
Lemonade, Beyoncé
The Music of Strangers, Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble
American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry, Various artists