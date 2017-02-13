Chris and Nina’s MEGA PRIZE MINUTE!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 has your chance to win 6 premium tickets to the Camping World 500, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on March 19, 2017 at Phoenix International Raceway, 6 El Sol Pre-Race Pit Passes, 6 passes for a garage tour hosted by Chris and Nina and PIR, AND 3 premium parking passes!

Check out how to win below.

How to Win:

Play MEGA PRIZE MINUTE with Chris & Nina!

Listen to Chris & Nina weekday mornings on the New KMLE @ 107.9 from 5:30a-10a!

When given the cue, call 602-260-1079 to be the correct caller.

Play and win Chris & Nina’s “Mega Prize Minute” game and you’re going to win the Mega prize!

You’ll have 60 seconds to correctly answer 10 questions that Chris & Nina came up with. If you answer wrong at any point, you’re out. Questions will remain the same and in the same order until all 10 questions are answered correctly within 60 seconds.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2017

Venue: Phoenix International Raceway

Address: 7602 S Avondale Blvd, Avondale, AZ 85323

For more information, click here!