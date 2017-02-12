Denim and Diamonds with B-Dub 2-11-17

Cupid is working his magic! The KMLE krew came out to Denim and Diamonds to have fun at the annual Valentine’s Day party!! Tons of lovebirds from around the valley came out to have a bootin’ good time! The house was packed with people who came out to have a great time! We gave away tickets to the PRCA Rodeo, as well as goodies for all the country music lovers! Congratulations to the winner, and thanks to everyone who came out to have a honky tonk time!

For all the pictures of the event, click HERE!