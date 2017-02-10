Sturgill Simpson Announces 2017 Tour Dates

By Amanda Wicks

After securing a nomination for Album of the Year (for his 2016 release A Sailor’s Guide to Earth) and appearing on Saturday Night Live in January, Sturgill Simpson has a lot to celebrate. To thank fans, he’ll be embarking on a 2017 tour.

Besides appearing at the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival on March 4th, Sturgill will stop in Atlanta, Austin, New York, Boston, and Chicago throughout July and September. Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 16th. For more information, check out Simpson’s website.

Check out the full list of dates below.

3/4 — Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

5/6 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

7/7 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/8 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

7/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

7/15 — Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

7/16 — Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival

7/30 — Niigata, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival

9/7 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

9/8 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre

9/9 — Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

9/14 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

9/15 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/16 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

9/19 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

9/21 — St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre

9/22 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/25 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/29 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

9/30 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater

10/6 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

