Ninas60SecondSkinny: Lady Gaga Has a New Man, Todd Chrisley Responds to Rumors that He’s Gay and Carson Palmer Will Be Back in 2017

Lady Gaga Has a New Man

Lady Gaga is dating CAA talent agent Christian Carino. Lady Gaga and former fiancé Taylor Kinney amicably called off their engagement in July of last year.

Carson Palmer Will Be Back in 2017

Palmer announced his intention to return for the 2017 season after he completed 61.0 percent of his passes for 4,233 yards, 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2016. “My intent was to take some time after the season to get away and see where I was physically and mentally,” Palmer said in a statement. “On both fronts, I can say I’m ready to get back to work and prepare for the 2017 season. This is a phenomenal group with a very special opportunity in front of it. I know how rare that is and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it.”

Todd Chrisley Responds to Rumors that He’s Gay

“I’m flattered that people think I can get laid on both ends. So, that doesn’t bother me. And my wife certainly is flattered that as many men want her husband as there are women. With that being said, I’m never going to have a drought. You, on the other hand, might. But Todd will never have a drought.” Full Story Here

Movies Out Today

“Fifty Shades Darker” (R) Starring: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan

“John Wick: Chapter Two” (R) Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose

“The Lego Batman Movie” (PG) Starring: Will Arnett, Mariah Carey, Zach Galiafianakis

GoBankingRates.com Ranks The States With The Best (And Worst) Paid Teachers

Top 10 States With The Best Paid Teachers

1.Alaska – $77,843

2.New York – $76,593

3.Connecticut – $75,867

4.California – $72,050

5.Massachusetts – $71,587

6.New Jersey – $70,700

7.Rhode Island – $67,533

8.Maryland – $65,257

9.Illinois – $65,153

10.Virginia – $63,493

Top 10 States With The Worst Paid Teachers

1.Mississippi – $42,043

2.Oklahoma – $42,647

3.South Dakota – $43,200

4.North Carolina – $43,587

5.Arizona – $43,800

6.West Virginia – $45,477

7.Arkansas – $47,053

8.Idaho – $47,063

9.Kansas – $47,127

10.Louisiana – $48,587