Jackson Michelson – KMLE LIVE

– Written by Omar Soussi

Country Artist Jackson Michelson performed at the KMLE Country Live event on Friday February 10th. The Oregon singer/ songwriter played several of his well known songs for the live crowd including “Boys will be”, “Rollin’” and others. Michelson not only sang but also played the guitar and the loop as well.

Before Michelson got his break in music, he was touring all the way across the West Coast of the United States, performing from bars to just about anywhere that’ll pay him. His real big break was when he worked with hit songwriter Dan Couch in Nashville. The two men worked together to produce some of Michelson best work which help the Oregon native get himself a record deal with Curb Records.

If you want to see Michelson live, he’ll be performing at Country Thunder this year from April 6th through the 9th in Florence Arizona.