Ninas60SecondSkinny: Garth Brooks Announces Another Tour City, Madonna Confirms Adoption and Domino’s Announces Wedding Registry

Garth Brooks Announces Another Tour City

Garth Brooks is headed to Las Cruces, New Mexico on April 8th. Tickets are set to go on sale February 17th.

Madonna Confirms Adoption

Madonna just confirmed that she has adopted twin sisters from Malawi “I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!”

Model Chrissy Teigen Involved in Hit and Run

Chrissy was involved in a hit and run accident in Hollywood but fortunately was left uninjured. Word is, Chrissy was in the passenger seat of the car that was hit before the driver sped off. A suspect was arrested on misdemeanor hit and run charges.

Kenny Chesney Teams Up with Drew Brees in Louisiana Kenny Chesney will headline The Amazing Race benefit show at House of Blues in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 8th and is a joint effort between Brittany and Drew Brees’ Dream Foundation and Camila and Matthew McConaughey’s just keep livin Foundation. Money raised is going to help to children and families in need.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Wedding Registry

Couples can choose from a variety of gifts, that are all pizza-related. Couples simply sign up for the ones they want and once someone purchases an option they’ll get a Domino’s eGift card.

https://www.dominosweddingregistry.com/gifts