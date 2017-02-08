The Golden Girls Cafe Now Open In NYC!! [VIDEO TOUR]

The much anticipated Golden Girls themed cafe in Washington Heights is finally open!!! The cafe decorated with palm tree wallpaper and Golden Girls memorabilia and is currently open for breakfast and lunch only, Tuesday through Sunday from 7:30am to 3:30pm. (Dinner is expected in the next few weeks.)

There are plenty of show themed entrees, including a coconut cake in honor of McClanahan’s iconic costar Betty White and, of course, a cheesecake, this one a salted-caramel tribute to Bea Arthur’s famously salty character, Dorothy Zbornak.

Here’s a sneak peek of the cafe…