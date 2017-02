Country music heartthrob Sam Hunt will bring his brand new 15 In A 30 Tour to Phoenix on Saturday, August 19, 2017, performing live from Ak- Chin Pavilion.

Public ticket sales start on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM MST but The New KMLE @ 107.9 has your chance to get tickets BEFORE they go on sale to the public!

Purchase your tickets now through 10PM on Thursday, February 9th. Just Click here!  and type in Offer Code: KMLE to get your tickets!