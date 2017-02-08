Ninas60SecondSkinny: OITNB Season 5 Teaser Has Arrived [WATCH], Josh Turner Says Randy Travis Changed His Life, Patsy Cline Documentary Date Announced and Willie Nelson is on the Mend

#Ninas60SecondSkinny

Willie Nelson is on the Mend

After missing several shows due to illness, Willie’s rep says he’ll return to the road in time for his February 16th concert at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

Josh Turner Says Randy Travis Changed His Life

Josh Turner says that Randy Travis “made it seem like ordinary guys could come and be a star,” and it gave him the “passion” to leave home and “chase something that wasn’t guaranteed.” Josh will be performing at the Randy Travis Tribute in Nashville.

Patsy Cline Documentary Date Announced

Patsy Cline’s documentary will air March 4th on PBS. “Patsy Cline: American Masters,” narrated by Roseanne Cash, will feature footage of rare performances of Cline classics like “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray,” “Come On In,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Crazy.” LeAnn Rimes, Kacey Musgraves, Reba McEntire, Mickey Guyton and more will be featured in it as well.

