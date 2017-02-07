Ninas60SecondSkinny: Christie Brinkley is Heading Back to Sports Illustrated, Super Bowl Ratings Dip Despite Overtime and Happy Birthday Garth Brooks!!

#Ninas60SecondSkinny

Christie Brinkley is Heading Back to Sports Illustrated

Christie will be in the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated with her two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook. Christie Brinkley is back on the pages of Sports Illustrated when the magazine hits stands Monday. The 63-year-old was first featured in the magazine in 1979 and her grown daughters are the ones who encouraged her to do it again! “When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!’”

Super Bowl Ratings Dip Despite Overtime Super Bowl 51 was the first to go into overtime, but surprisingly not that many people were tuned in. 111.3-million viewers were watching but that number reflects lowest viewership in four years. The most watched Super Bowl was during the Patriots last appearance in 2015 with an audience of 114.4-million.

Weston Cage Arrested for DUI Nicolas Cage’s son Weston Cage was arrested after a minor accident in California and after exchanging info with the driver, he thought police were coming so he fled. Cage lost control of his car, veered onto a lawn, and took out a row of mailboxes and a street sign, finally stopping after he hit a tree. He was then arrested for DUI.

