WIN Sam Hunt Tickets!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to the 15 In A 30 Tour to see Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Chris Janson, and Ryan Follese at Ak-Chin Pavilion on August 19, 2017! Tickets go on sale February 10, 2017.

How to Win:

Listen to KMLE 107.9 during the 5 PM hour this Monday through Friday!

Listen to B-Dub during the 5 PM hour this Monday through Friday!

Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call.

Be the correct caller and you can win the tickets!

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2017

Time: TBD

Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

For more information, click here!