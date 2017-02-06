WIN Sam Hunt Tickets!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to the 15 In A 30 Tour to see Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Chris Janson, and Ryan Follese at Ak-Chin Pavilion on August 19, 2017! Tickets go on sale February 10, 2017.
How to Win:
Listen to KMLE 107.9 during the 5 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to B-Dub during the 5 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
- Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call.
- Be the correct caller and you can win the tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2017
- Time: TBD
- Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035
For more information, click here!