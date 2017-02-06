WIN Crushbrew Festival Tickets!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of Crushbrew Craft Beverage Festival tickets at the Scottsdale Waterfront on February 18th – 19th, 2017! Find out how to get your tickets below.

How to Win:

Play Beat Nina this Monday through Friday!

Listen to Chris & Nina this Monday through Friday from 5:30-10 AM and play “Beat Nina”.

Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call.

If you can successfully BEAT NINA in trivia – you will win the tickets!

Listen to KMLE 107.9 during the 3 PM hour this Monday through Friday!

Be the correct caller and you can win the tickets!

Event Details

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2017 AND Sunday, February 19, 2017

Time: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Saturday) AND 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM (Sunday)

Venue: Scottsdale Waterfront

Address: 7135 E Camelback Rd #165, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

To purchase tickets and more information, click here!