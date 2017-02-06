Notorious B.I.G. Duets With Faith Hill?? CNN Thought So…

February 6, 2017 6:54 AM
Filed Under: faith evans, faith hill, notorious big

CNN mixed up Faith Evans with Faith Hill on Twitter on Friday, February 3, and the internet responded.

About 10 minutes later, CNN realized the error and issued a correction, but left up the original tweet.

Faith Hill replied with this tweet and seems to be all about it!!

