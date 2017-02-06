Ninas60SecondSkinny: Tom Brady Jersey Stolen, New Study Says Ice Cream for Breakfast is a Good Thing and Is Faith Hill Doing a Duet Album with Biggie??

#Ninas60SecondSkinny

New Shamrock Shake Flavors Available Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, participating McDonald’s will carry five versions of the Shamrock Shake! All five varieties will be available for a limited time.

Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe

The Original Shamrock Shake

Chocolate Shamrock Shake

Shamrock Hot Chocolate

Shamrock Mocha

Tom Brady Jersey Stolen in Houston

Super Bowl 51 is in the books with the New England Patriots beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28, but there’s a vital piece of the game is missing… Tom Brady’s Jersey!! It was allegedly stolen from the Patriots locker room. “Someone stole my game jersey,” Tom Brady said after kissing Patriots owner Robert Kraft on the cheek. “You better look online,” Kraft replied in a locker room encounter. Full Article Here

New Study Says Ice Cream for Breakfast is a Good Thing

New Japanese research suggests that starting the day with a scoop of ice cream alters your level of alertness and even gives you a “mental boost” Full Article Here

