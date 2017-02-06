Artists, Celebs Comment on Super Bowl 2017

"You gotta lose the same way you win," T.I. said. February 6, 2017 6:25 AM
By Annie Reuter

Super Bowl LI was a star-studded affair. The first Super Bowl to go into overtime, last night’s (Feb. 5) game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons had celebrities rooting for their respective teams and reacting to the entire night on social media.

Held at Houston’s NRG Stadium, many musicians were in attendance. 2 Chainz and Usher posed for photos at the venue before the game while Kenny Chesney and John Legend were given television time throughout the Super Bowl as cameras panned to them during the broadcast. Even T.I. was in attendance and uploaded a video shortly after the Patriots’ win in Texas. “You gotta lose the same way you win,” he says at the start of his video clip. “I guess the coaching of Belichick or the strategies of Tom Brady ended up overcoming.”

Here are some of the best celebrity and artist tweets:

