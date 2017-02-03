Dan + Shay Release ‘When I Pray For You’ Music Video

By Raido.com Staff

Dan + Shay Release have released a music video fro their new song “When I Pray For You.”

“‘When I Pray for You’ is one of the most special songs we’ve ever written,” said Dan Smyers in a prepared statement. “We sat down with our friends Jon Nite and Justin Ebach and got to talking about Shay’s son-to-be. With some good stories (and even a few manly tears), the song wrote itself. It was an emotional day, one of those days that make us remember how blessed we are to be a part of the Nashville songwriting community.”

The track appears on the soundtrack to the new film The Shack, and the video features footage from the film.

Check out the latest from Dan + Shay below.