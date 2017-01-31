Top 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in Phoenix for Valentine’s Day [LIST]

We are just a few weeks away from Valentine’s Day and you don’t want to be the one stuck without a reservation. To help you out, we did the research for you. Here are the “Top 5” most romantic restaurants in Phoenix according to Trip Advisor.

Rusconi’s American Kitchen: Located at 10637 N Tatum Blvd in Phoenix, Rusconi’s has a deep menu and ambiance, with one patron stating, “Love this little place, great food at a reasonable price. Nice menu to choose from, great service and very nice atmosphere. What else can you ask for?” – tvk111 Fuego Bistro: One review states that Fuego Bistro is more of a “Latin restaurant, rather than Mexican.” But what everyone agrees on is that it’s one of the best places to take your love on Valentine’s Day. Steak 44: As their name states, they are known for their Steaks, and they don’t disappoint according to many reviews, with one stating “I don’t think a poor experience is possibly there.” – Robert B. Different Pointe of View at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort: What better for Valentine’s Day than combining great food with amazing views? Chelsea’s Kitchen: According to one user, this gem offers complimentary Valet, while another user flat out states that Chelsea’s Kitchen is the “Best Food in Town.” – 10130

Are you looking for more of the best romantic restaurants in Phoenix? Check out more listings at Trip Advisor.