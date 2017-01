Just Announced: Maren Morris and 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys will be performing together on the upcoming 59th Annual Grammy Awards Feb. 12!!!

Maren tweeted the news this morning!!

Can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm performing at the #Grammys !! 💎💎💎 pic.twitter.com/HLFL2YhNEk — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 31, 2017

This won’t be the first collaboration the two have had however, as they sang together on CMT Crossroads recently.