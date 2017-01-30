Little Big Town & Keith Urban To Honor Bee Gees!

January 30, 2017 6:18 AM
Barry Gibb, Bee Gees, grammy, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, stayin alive

Keith Urban and Little Big Town will be paying tribute to the Bee Gees in a TV special put on by the Grammys. The special will air on February 14th, two days after the actual awards show.

Joining Keith & LBT on stage will be Celine Dion, Demi Lovato, Pentatonix, Tori Kelly, Andra Day and many others will be paying their respects to the five-time Grammy winners and recipients of the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Co-founding Bee Gees member Barry Gibb will also be performing hits from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

