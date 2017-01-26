New Music From Sam Hunt!! “Body Like A Backroad” [SNEAK PEEK]

Sam Hunt has been in the studio recording new music, and instead of releasing it all at once, he’s going to be putting out random singles. “Drinkin’ Too Much” was released a couple of weeks ago, and coming up on February 1st “Body Like A Back Road” will be released to the public.
***Instagram Video Below***
Sam Hunt has been in the studio recording new music, and instead of releasing it all at once, he’s going to be putting out random singles. “Drinkin’ Too Much” was released a couple of weeks ago, and coming up on February 1st “Body Like A Back Road” will be released to the public.