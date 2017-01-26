New Music From Sam Hunt!! “Body Like A Backroad” [SNEAK PEEK]

January 26, 2017 6:59 AM
Filed Under: backroad, body, New Music, Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt has been in the studio recording new music, and instead of releasing it all at once, he’s going to be putting out random singles. “Drinkin’ Too Much” was released a couple of weeks ago, and coming up on February 1st “Body Like A Back Road” will be released to the public.
***Instagram Video Below***

More from Chris and Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live