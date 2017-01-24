Oscar Nominations RIGHT HERE!!

Here are the 2017 Oscar Nominations!!
Best Picture:
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Lead Actress:
Isabelle Huppert
Ruth Negga
Natalie Portman
Emma Stone
Meryl Streep
Best Supporting Actress:
Viola Davis
Naomie Harris
Nicole Kidman
Octavia Spencer
Michelle Williams
Best Animated Feature:
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Best Original Song:
Audition
Can’t Stop the Feeling
City of Stars
The Empty Chair
How Far I’ll Go
Best Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali
Jeff Bridges
Lucas Hedges
Dev Patel
Michael Shannon
Best Lead Actor:
Casey Affleck
Andrew Garfield
Ryan Gosling
Viggo Mortensen
Denzel Washington
Best Cinematography:
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Academy Awards on February 26.