Win Ring of Fire Tickets!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to go see Ring of Fire! From the iconic songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, home and family. Check it out at the Herberger Theatre on the opening weekend of March 30th, 2017 – April 2nd, 2017!
How to Win:
Listen to B-Dub this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to B-Dub during the 5 PM hour this Monday through Friday.
- Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call.
- Be the correct caller and you can win the tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: March 30th, 2017 – April 2nd, 2017
- Doors Open: 7:30 PM
- Venue: Herberger Theatre
- Address: 222 E Monroe St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
For more information, click here!