Win Renaissance Festival Tickets!

January 23, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: Beat Nina, KMLE 107.9, Renaissance Festival

The New KMLE 107.9 wants to hook you up with a 4-pack of tickets to check out the Renaissance Festival! The fesival runs from February 11th – April 2nd.

How to Win:

Play Beat Nina this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Chris & Nina this Monday through Friday from 5:30-10 AM and play “Beat Nina”.
  • Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call.
  • If you can successfully BEAT NINA in trivia – you will win the tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: February 11, 2017 – April 2, 2017
  • Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • Venue: Renaissance Festival
  • Address: 12601 US-60, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118

For more information,  click here!

More from Chris and Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live