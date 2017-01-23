Win Cadillac Three Tickets!

The New KMLE @107.9 wants to send you and a friend to check out Cadillac Three at Marquee Theatre on March 15th, 2017!
How to Win:
Listen to Jared this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Jared during the 11 AM hour this Monday through Friday.
- Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call.
- Be the correct caller and you can win the tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2017
- Doors Open: 6:30 PM
- Venue: Marquee Theatre
- Address: 730 North Mill Avenue, Tempe, AZ
For more information, click here!