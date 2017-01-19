Brett Eldredge is serenading his dog (and you) from bed and I can’t handle the cuteness

LOL love that the dog starts eating about half way through. Look how big Edgar is now!!! AWHHH too much cute.
Brett Eldredge is serenading his dog (and you) from bed and I can’t handle the cutenessJanuary 19, 2017 2:37 PM
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: Singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge attends the 2016 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)
hey love the song you are singing to your friend dog and pal!! miss you so much!!!hope to hear from you soon!!